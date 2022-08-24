The much-touted analytical statement misused by the political elite, i.e. the country is going through tough times, doesn’t only seem true but the political chaos during the recent months has actually brought the country to “that” stage. The nation finally got to know what it feels like to be going through “tough times”. From breaking bones to using abusive language in the parliament, we have seen everything that we cannot unsee anymore but there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. And it would be no exaggeration if I say, the end of the tunnel is here! There are some bright bureaucrats, some really talented professionals in the banking sector and even state-owned enterprises and it is safe to say that quality human resources in the public sector can actually bring that end of the tunnel closer. For instance, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, the current cabinet secretary in BS-22 is one fine example. On the diamond jubilee anniversary celebration of the country, Sukhera was one of the 253 personalities who were awarded civil awards by the President of Pakistan. He is not only a well-reputed public servant but he has been carrying forward the legacy of Sardar Aslam Sukhera who was awarded a civil award in 1964 for his services to the State. Then we have another finest officer Amer Ali Ahmadduring his tenure as Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority, he not only amicably managed the city very well but he was considered the face of the city for its beautification and cleanliness. The legacy he left for the newcomers is a cleaner and greener Islamabad in addition to the development initiatives.

That’s not it! There’s more light… From bringing laurels home to leading your team to grow bigger, from Zafar Masud’s inclusion in “Master Mentors” by best-selling author Scott Miller to putting state-owned entities like Sui Northern Gas on an upward trajectory by Ali J. Hamdani, we, now, have successful case studies for commercial, industrial, and even utility entities.

Masud’s strength to take decisions and lead the team towards collective growth and prosperity has not only won him the hearts of his team but his emotional intelligence coupled with vast international experience in the banking sector has positioned him as our national asset representing Pakistan beyond borders. On the other hand, Hamdani himself has worked in the power sector and has been leading the big international names like Siemens and Schneider, etc., previously. Under his regime, Sui Northern Gas worked to check gas pilferage and cut down UFG. From taking the provincial government onboard to engaging local influential and political leadership, gas theft called for necessary collective action to yield the desired output in KP because of the intensity and concentration of the issue in the province. This state-owned entity has reported a worth mentioning reduction in UFG from 12.32 percent to 8.6 percent which makes 15 BCF.

This was done by raids and strict actions taken against industrial consumers. If all state-owned or private utilities take a lesson from this, then power management could also be dealt with amicably. I have been keeping tabs on the performance of the gas utility, if this company with a network of 7.22 million customers across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can revolutionize customer service for domestic as well as industrial consumers then, again, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Sui Northern launched e-katchehries to handle complaints and then a smartphone app for new connections and bill checking, etc., therefore it is safe to say that all a state-owned entity requires is a competent leader who can club soft and hardcore management decisions with strategic initiatives to sail through crucial times and head towards better times. No wonder SNGPL posted 70 percent profit in the fiscal year 2020-21.