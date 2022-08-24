Agencies

Title hopefuls struggling as champions Bayern enjoy perfect start

BERLIN -A decade of total Bayern Munich domination in the Bundesliga has piled pressure on other teams to step up and break the Bavarians’ stranglehold, but this season their rivals have hit early roadblocks. While Bayern are firm favourites for an 11th straight title after winning their opening three games and scoring 15 league goals for a new record, last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, who finished third, and RB Leipzig are already struggling to keep up. Bayern’s stunning form was again on display on Sunday when they demolished hosts VfL Bochum 7-0 with two goals for new signing Sadio Mane. In total Bayern have scored 20 goals in four matches in all competitions and they did it without their second all-time scorer, Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona this season. “We were completely taken apart by them. It was wild. It is brutally bitter and I have never been destroyed like that,” said Bochum’s Simon Zoller.  To sustain a fight against such a team over an entire season requires consistency but Dortmund have already spectacularly slipped up with a 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen last week after conceding three goals in the final minutes.

More Stories
Newspaper

Wasim Akram believes Pakistan can beat India ‘day in and day out’

Newspaper

Pakistan team starts training in Dubai today

Newspaper

PCF shortlists six players for World Cycling Championship

Newspaper

DG SBP inaugurates 13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship

Newspaper

Pakistan women beat Tajikistan in Billie Jean King Cup

Newspaper

Independence Day Pakistan Tennis Tournament starts today

Newspaper

Usman, Mehwish clinch all Pakistan Squash titles

Newspaper

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem calls on DG SBP

Entertainment

Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee

Entertainment

Emily Carey, ‘House of the Dragon’ star deletes her Twitter

1 of 3,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More