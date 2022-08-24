Top court grants post-arrest bail to blasphemy suspect
Bench observes Christians never accused Muslims of blasphemy.
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday accepted the bail application of an accused who allegedly committed blasphemy.
A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the post-arrest bail of Salamat Mansha Masih, who has been charged for blasphemy under Sections 295-A/295-B/295-C/34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He was accused of having preached Christianity to young Muslims and of having publicly dishonoured Islam, the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Model Town Park in Lahore.
The Supreme Court said that the State show responsibility in the cases of blasphemy in religion, and in such cases the police should protect the accused.
Justice Faez said that the punishment in blasphemy cases is death sentence. He said that one person commits blasphemy but we spread this in the whole world. He noted that the incident took place in a public park, but no one including the guard was made witness in this case.
Justice Mansoor noted that there is contradiction in the FIR, as the accused has been declared as preacher, while he is not a preacher.
Justice Faez enquired from the complainant counsel that why Pakistan was come into being? The lawyer replied, “According to Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan is laboratory of Islam.” Justice Faez further asked him when Quaid-e-Azam had said it.
He remarked that many generals had stated many things in the past by taking name of Quaid, and told the counsel that he was doing the same. He further asked the counsel not to do it. Justice Faez said that Quaid-e-Azam said that everyone in Pakistan is free to go his worship place. He added that already the society is divided in the name of religion and sects. East Pakistan separated and asked the counsel do not divide it further. He said that he never heard that a Christian had filed blasphemy case against any Muslim.
The learned judge enquired from the complainant’s lawyer that what is the profession of the accused Salamat Masih. The counsel replied Salamat Masih is working as sweeper in Lahore Waste Management Company. Upon that Justice Faez said, “We should be thankful to the Christians for cleaning the country.”
Salamat Masih is in jail since January 4, 2021. Four students, who used to visit Lahore Model Town Park had got registered a blasphemy case against Salamat Masih.