Pakistan is facing severe economic challenges and people are heavily hit by ever increasing dearness after the Regime Change Operation occured through vote of no confidence motion culminated with grand coalition government.

The youngest foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after assuming the charge has successfully been moulding the State’s Foreign Policy and Relations with world on the line of trade over aid. The trips and tours of the young FM to the different parts of the world are aimed at creating economic opportunities. The meet-up agendas focus to highlight the county’s potential to be unlocked in tourism, technology, health, infrastructure and climate.

Pakistani economy is basically agro-based economy. As in the recent Mango Festival organized by Pakistani High Commissioner in Canberra, Australia, to celebrate 75 years of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan and Australia, the FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari brought Mango Diplomacy at work and encouraged 250 varieties of Mangos produced in Pakistan available for export.

Likewise, Pakistan is the only country in South Asia which grows dates on a commercial scale-5th largest exporter in the world. There are more than 160 varieties of Date Palms in the country, among them the popular variety is Aseel from Khairpur Mirs, Sindh , which is produced thousands of metric tons in the province where his party ( Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian) is in power for fourteen years. Being a chairman of the ruling party of the province, Sindh, he must take untirring efforts to industrialize the area to create both exports and jobs.

ABID SIKANDAR KHOKHAR,

Naudero.