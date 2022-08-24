Traffic police fined 5,258 vehicles during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD – Following the orders of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad traffic police are taking strict acting against those involved in using high beam lights and light-emitting diodes (LED) and during the drive fined 5,258 vehicles during ongoing year.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Tuesday said the decision had been made to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents.

Special squads had been constituted to check use of these lights by motorists while police pickets would be erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar Highway (Kashmir Highway), Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign to check use of high beam lights and LED/HID lights while education wing will aware the people about risks involved in using these lights.

FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programmes informing people about risks involved in using these lights.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.