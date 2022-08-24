Our Staff Reporter

UAE envoy, Governor discuss trade relations

LAHORE    –   United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Paki­stan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zaabi called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm­an and discussed measures to promote bilateral trade and enhance mutual cooperation in other fields during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said Pak­istan’s relations with the UAE are built on strong foundations based on mutual love and respect. He said Pakistan values its ties with the UAE in various fields, including health and education.

He thanked the UAE ambassador for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue . He urged the need to enhance exchange of trade delegations between the two countries.

Balighur Rehman said exchange of business del­egations between the two countries would bolster trade and economic relations. UAE Ambassador Ha­mad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al-Zaabi said Pakistani community had been playing an important role in the economy and development of the UAE for years.

He said relations between the two countries are an example for the region, adding that there is need to further promote trade with Pakistan.

The ambassador said Pakistani investors should start working on joint ventures for investment in various sectors in the UAE. He added that the UAE wants to further expand cooperation with Paki­stan in various fields, including health, education, agriculture, biotechnology and food security.

More Stories
Lahore

MPAs call on Punjab Governor in Lahore

National

Imran Khan decides approach ATC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Lahore

CS for action against those causing environmental pollution

Islamabad

PAC summons former CJP Saqib Nisar for explanation on dam fund

Lahore

101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths reported in Punjab

Lahore

LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs

Karachi

Balochistan sees food crisis due to road blockades amid flooding

Lahore

Urs

Lahore

Minister for plantation awareness among farmers

National

ECP postpones LG elections in nine districts of Hyderabad

1 of 9,936

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More