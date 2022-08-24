UC secretaries hold rally in support of their demands

PESHAWAR – All Union Councils Secretaries’ Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday held a protest demonstration in support of their demands here in front of the KP Assembly building, in which a large number of employees from all over the province participated.

The protesting government employees gathered on main road to record their protest due to which the flow of vehicular traffic was affected and commuters faced with immense difficulties.

The protesting employees were chanting slogans, carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. Police after failing to convince the protesting employees, to open the road, resorted to baton charge and used tear gas to disperse them and ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

On the occasion the protesting employees’ leaders said that up-gradation and time scale is a legal right which the government totally ignored.

They said that their legitimate demands were placed before the concerned authorities of the local government department, on which a month-long time was taken by the officials, but despite that their demands were ignored, they added.

Meanwhile, in a letter it was stated that secretaries of all the village and neighbourhood councils across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday went on a strike in favour of their demands.

Assistant Director Local Bodies in a letter to Commissioner Peshawar in this regard said that the ongoing protest by secretaries village and neighbourhood councils may affect the ongoing anti-polio drive in the province. It was also stated that the secretaries have locked their offices and made a call to reach Peshawar to join a protest demonstration in front of the provincial assembly building.