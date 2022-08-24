Anadolu

Ukraine denies accusations it killed Russian journalist Dugina

Ukraine’s security chief denied an accusation Tuesday by Russia for the killing of Russian journalist Darya Dugina.

“We don’t work in this way,” National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a televised interview.

Danilov pointed the finger for the killing at the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) but has not provided evidence. He said Russia wants to increase public mobilization for its war against Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Monday denied the accusations. “Russian propaganda lives in a fictional world,” he said.

The FSB held Ukrainian authorities responsible for killing the 29-year-old Russian journalist.

It said Ukrainian national Natalya Vovk arrived in Russia to commit the crime and left the country after completing the task.

Dugina was killed in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow late Saturday.

She was the daughter of Russian sociologist and philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, who heads the International Eurasian Movement, a political movement that opposes American values like liberalism and capitalism.

 

