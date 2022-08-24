Anadolu

UN says preparations underway for IAEA visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

The United Nations said Tuesday that preparations are underway to send a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukraine’s shelled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant for inspection.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shelled several times, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of the attacks at the nuclear facility.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo expressed grave concern about the dangerous situation in and around the nuclear plant at an urgent Security Council meeting requested by Russia.

”Regrettably, despite numerous calls and appeals, instead of de-escalation, we continue to see almost daily reports of alarming incidents involving the plant,” said DiCarlo. ”If such incidents continue or escalate, we could face a disaster.”

Calling for the immediate withdrawal of troops and demilitarization of the site, she urged Russia and Ukraine to provide the UN’s nuclear watchdog with immediate, secure and unfettered access to the plant.

She said there was an urgent need to reestablish Zaporizhzhya as a purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of the area.

”We must be clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhya or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine leading to a possible nuclear incident would have catastrophic consequences, not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond.”

Russia took control of the facility on March 4, roughly two weeks after beginning its offensive against Ukraine.

Russia’s UN envoy accused Ukraine of attacking the nuclear plant with American-made weapons.

”The nuclear power plant does not have Russian heavy artillery nor is there fire being conducted from there,” said Vassily Nebenzia.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN welcomed the readiness of the IAEA to send a mission to the nuclear site and said the visit should be conducted in strict compliance with the national legislation of Ukraine.

Sergiy Kyslytsya urged the IAEA to consider a permanent presence of its experts at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant until Ukraine regains full control over the site.

