Staff Reporter

Unicef team calls on DC Lasbela

QUETTA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) team called on Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi on Tuesday. The deputy commissioner apprised the UNICEF team that the district administration was taking steps to provide clean water to the flood victims to prevent epidemics in the district. He said that the district administration was preparing a plan for chlorination of flood water with the support of World Health Organization (WHO). Appreciating the initiatives of the district administration, the UNICEF team said that they were determined to do anything in collaboration with the Balochistan government and the district administration to prevent epidemics and provide clean water in the affected areas.  The team said that UNICEF would also provide technical assistance and training to the staff of department concerned for installation and operationalization of chlorination and water treatment plants in the community-based water schemes. It should be noted that UNICEF Field Chief Gerrida Jbarukla expressed determination to continue providing basic facilities to the flood affectees.   UNICEF, in collaboration with the Balochistan government, carried out a project with the support of the district administration to provide technical assistance in the restoration of community-based schemes in Tehsil Lakhra Bela and Uthal town of the district.

 

 

