Unsafe tourists

The American vloger and social media activist “Arabela Urpl” filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the BMP station and in her FIR she states that she was raped by Muzamal, Sipra and Shehzad of Rajanpur in a hotel room of Dera Ghazi. Her case was registered under the sections of 376 and 292b and some main suspects were arrested by BMP too and some are to be arrested.