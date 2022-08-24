Unsafe tourists

The American vloger and social media activist “Arabela Urpl” filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the BMP station and in her FIR she states that she was raped by Muzamal, Sipra and Shehzad of Rajanpur in a hotel room of Dera Ghazi. Her case was registered under the sections of 376 and 292b and some main suspects were arrested by BMP too and some are to be arrested.

The appalling incident has warned the forign tourists not to come to Pakistan. Thus, I request to the PM of Pakistan and Minster of Tourism to take immediate actions and make Pakistan a safe country for its citizens and tourists too. If this continues, no tourists will come to Pakistan and our economy will suffer.

ISRAR LUQMAN,

Turbat.

