UoW organises training on ‘Start and Improve your Business’

WAH CANTT (PR) – Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), UoW organised a three-day training on ‘Start and Improve your Business (SIYB)’ in collaboration with International Islamic University, Islamabad.

SIYB is a flagship programme of International Labour Organisation (ILO) and functioning in partnership with Prime Minister Youth Programme. Engr Muhammad Ahsen Mirza, Master Trainer, SIYB along with Engr Usama Bin Mansoor and Murad Iqbal, qualified SIYB trainers were the resource persons.

The Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) programme focuses on helping new entrepreneurs to establish and develop small businesses as a strategy for creating better employment opportunities, particularly in emerging economies. 4.5 million start-ups and entrepreneurs have been trained globally in the last 15 years. It offered a wide array of hands-on practical business training in key areas including idea generation, business model formulation, business validation, sales, costing, and financial planning. The trainees were motivated to start their businesses leading to sustainable livelihood and income generating opportunities for long term financial growth and economic revitalisation of their respective communities.

Prof Dr Jameel-un-Nabi, Vice Chancellor UoW, lauded the initiative of providing training to UoW students. He acclaimed it as a way forward to finally establishing Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at UoW, in collaboration with IIUI and CUI, with the HEC seed money.

On the closing day of training, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, Director ORIC, awarded shields to the trainers. The training proved to be an insightful event which opened new vistas of knowledge and ended with a note of thanks to all participants.