LAHORE – The 48th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Nathu Shah and Hazrat Baba Murad Shah will be held on Au­gust 27 & 28 (Saturday & Sunday) at 61-Railway Road, Gowalmandi, Ahata Haji Imam Din. Chief guests Ch Qaiser Maqsood, Haider Ali Shah Babar Ali Gujjar, Rehmat Gujjar Amanat Gujjar, Bhola Guj­jar, Mohammad Rafiq, Asghar Ali, Mohammad Mus­tafa, Abid Ali, Peera Dita Mehmood and Seth Azam will lay “Chaddar “ on the shrine of the saints. Me­hfil-e-Naat will also be held on the occasion