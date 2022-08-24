US-Afghanistan Talks

More than a year has elapsed since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the subsequent Taliban takeover; and the question of the frozen funds owned by Afghanistan, which amount to billions, remains to be resolved. After severe diplomatic pressure from many countries, the US has agreed to consider a reset of talks with the current Taliban government. After several painstaking negotiations and persuasion from several factions, US President Joe Biden’s administration will press ahead with talks on releasing billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s foreign-held assets.

The talks are imperative. Afghanistan remains unstable, with a humanitarian crisis unfolding at its doorstep, and the country is on the verge of an economic collapse. A lot of these problems could be mitigated—or at least several Afghan lives could be saved, if those frozen funds are released, and the dead Afghan economy is resuscitated, if only temporarily. It is a wonder that we have reached this point, when several events have taken place which threaten to sabotage any talk of peace or conciliation. The discovery of an al-Qaeda leader’s presence in Kabul had almost done away with the international community’s hopes of a release of funds, and the fact that it did not is a point of relief.

However, there are also a host of problems that plague the Afghan people that can only be resolved through the world engaging and monitoring the Taliban government long-term. The Taliban have not honoured their commitments to human rights, particularly in the realm of women’s rights; the world isolating Afghanistan and the freezing of funds only deteriorated the situation, giving the Taliban an excuse. Thus, it is hoped that if these talks find a conclusion, it does not only lead to a temporary one-time release of funds but turn into a more lasting relationship. Pakistan and the US must, therefore, stay engaged, and persuade the Taliban to honour their commitments to an inclusive government, women’s rights, and counterterrorism.