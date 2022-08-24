Usman, Mehwish clinch all Pakistan Squash titles

LAHORE – Usman Butt and Mehwish Ali clinched the boys and girls U-19 titles in the Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday. In the boys U-19 final, Punjab’s Usman Nadeem Butt beat Khaqan Malik to win the title. In the girls U-19 final, top seed Mahwish Ali of Sindh defeated Munahil Aqeel of KP in 13 minutes by 11-9, 11-3 and 11-1. In the boys U-17 final, Abdullah Nawaz of PAF beat Ibrahim Mohib 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 in 13 minutes. In the girls U-17 final, Mahnoor Ali stunned top seed Sindh’s Sehrish Ali 11-7, 11-1 and 11-9. In the U-13 final, PAF’s Nouman Khan overpowered Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 7-11 in 27 minutes. Former international squash player Maqsood Ahmed was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners.