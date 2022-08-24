Staff Reporter

Usman, Mehwish clinch all Pakistan Squash titles

LAHORE – Usman Butt and Mehwish Ali clinched the boys and girls U-19 titles in the Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday. In the boys U-19 final, Punjab’s Usman Nadeem Butt beat Khaqan Malik to win the title. In the girls U-19 final, top seed Mahwish Ali of Sindh defeated Munahil Aqeel of KP in 13 minutes by 11-9, 11-3 and 11-1. In the boys U-17 final, Abdullah Nawaz of PAF beat Ibrahim Mohib 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 in 13 minutes. In the girls U-17 final, Mahnoor Ali stunned top seed Sindh’s Sehrish Ali 11-7, 11-1 and 11-9. In the U-13 final, PAF’s Nouman Khan overpowered Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 7-11 in 27 minutes. Former international squash player Maqsood Ahmed was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Wasim Akram believes Pakistan can beat India ‘day in and day out’

Newspaper

Pakistan team starts training in Dubai today

Newspaper

PCF shortlists six players for World Cycling Championship

Newspaper

DG SBP inaugurates 13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship

Newspaper

Pakistan women beat Tajikistan in Billie Jean King Cup

Newspaper

Independence Day Pakistan Tennis Tournament starts today

Newspaper

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem calls on DG SBP

Newspaper

Title hopefuls struggling as champions Bayern enjoy perfect start

Entertainment

Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee

Entertainment

Emily Carey, ‘House of the Dragon’ star deletes her Twitter

1 of 3,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More