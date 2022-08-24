Warm welcome to be accorded to Imran in Haripur: Minister 

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and other leaders will be welcomed today (August 24) at Curtis Ground Haripur.

Arrangements have been made for huge public gathering. Imran Khan will address the gathering along with PTI leadership. He said that it is essential to support Imran in order to get the country out of crises and to put it in the right direction. People are uniting under the banner of Tehreek-e-Insaf under the leadership of Imran Khan which is a big step towards the real freedom of the country.

“We have to decide as an independent nation and to prove that we are with an independent leader and not with slaves. He expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting held in Haripur regarding the public gathering of Tehreek-e-Insaaf on 24 August.

The minister said that there will be an atmosphere like a public sea in the Curtis Ground. The people will prove that Haripur is the stronghold of PTI by warmly welcoming Imran Khan and other leaders. He said that all preparations for the public gathering have been completed.

In his address, the minister said that the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Haripur, has warmly welcomed Imran Khan everywhere and assured full support. Despite difficult situation, the people are and will continue to stand by Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf under the leadership of Imran Khan was taking serious and concrete practical steps to bring the country out of the present crisis.