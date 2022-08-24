News Desk

Young man who sacrificed his life for saving boy nominated for presidential award

A young man, Balach Nosherwani, who lost his life trying to save a minor boy who fell into a well in Sarab area of Quetta nominated for the presidential award on Wednesday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has written a letter to President Alvi and proposed to confer presidential award on hero who lost his life while saving a boy while picking garbage. Sanjrani said that Balach showed courage and bravery by sacrificing his life.

Earlier, a few days back, the Senate Chairman had contacted Shehryar Nosherwani, the brother of the martyr Balach Nosherwani, who sacrificed his life by pulling the child out of the well, and paid tribute to the martyr.

