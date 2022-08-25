Staff Reporter

10 accused arrested, motorcycles, hashish recovered

KARACHI – District West Police have arrested 10 suspects during various operations in the past 24 hours and recovered a motorcycle, hashish, Gutka/Mawa and weapons from their possession. According to a statement issued by West District Police on Wednesday, the arrested accused are identified as Abdul Jabbar, Juma Khan, Haider Ali, Abdul Shakoor, Amir Hussain, Shahbaz, Saima wife of Salman, Abdul Hakeem, Ahmed son of Nazir Ahmed and Shahid. The accused were arrested by Gulshan Maymar, Surjani, Pakistan Bazar, Iqbal Market, Mominabad and Orangi Town police and two illegal pistols with ammunition and a motorcycle with a reported fake number plate, more than one kilogram of hashish, over 35 kilograms of contents used to prepare Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) were recovered from them. The police have registered cases against the accused and launched the investigation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

PSF Combaxx Int’l Squash begins

Newspaper

National Women Basketball from Oct 3

Newspaper

Umer Rashid appointed Pak men cricket team’s fast bowling coach

Entertainment

Elton John gives diners preview of Britney Spears’ first music since 2016

Entertainment

Jamshed Ansari remembered

Entertainment

The ‘Knives Out’ sequel gets a release date

Entertainment

Whistle blows in Germany for world’s first hydrogen train fleet

Entertainment

Facebook feeds flooded with celebrity spam

International

Ukraine can and will win this war, says Boris Johnson

International

US to give $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine

1 of 1,927

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More