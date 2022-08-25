10 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI –Police have arrested five accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and Rs 15,000 from their possession during crackdown here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested three accused Mohsin, Fateh Sher and Sarhad Ali and recovered five motorcycles from their possession while Rawat police arrested two accused Imran and Nouman, and recovered five motorcycles and Rs 15,000 from their custody.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that other facilitators of the accused must be arrested. He said that those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets can’t escape from the grip of law.