7 milk shops, 1 food processing factory sealed

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed seven milk shops and a food processing factory in the limits of Sangjani police station on charges of adulteration.

Magistrate of Saddar Zone Mir Yamin, following public complaints, inspected 11 milk shops along with the teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and took action after finding contaminated milk. Talking to APP on Wednesday, Yamin said the authorities also discarded 250 litres of sub-standard milk and arrested four shopkeepers.

“Not only had the milk been watered down, but it also contained various chemicals,” he remarked.

The district administration with the assistance of PFA and the mobile testing unit had imposed heavy fines on those involved in the heinous act of adulteration in the milk, he added.

Meanwhile, another raid was conducted on a food processing factory [KK Foods], which was sealed for using low quality material in food processing. The ICT teams also imposed heavy fines on fruit and vegetable vendors for profiteering and not displaying the rate list. A shopkeeper was sent to jail.

The authorities would continue taking action against those involved in contamination of milk and curd, the magistrate maintained.

According to a senior official of ICT administration, Sargodha and other parts of Punjab supplied thousands of litres of milk to Rawalpindi and Islamabad every day. This milk is then delivered to thousands of households every morning.

