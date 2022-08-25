News Desk

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan players exchange greetings

Pakistan Cricket team players spent time chatting with their Afghanistan counterparts on arrival in Dubai for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, scheduled from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), players from both camps can be seen exchanging greetings.

The video features players like Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi having banter with Pakistan players, including Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan are placed in Group A and will take on arch-rivals India in their opening encounter in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

