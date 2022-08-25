China announces additional emergency aid for flood-effected people in Pakistan

Considering the current situation in Pakistan, China has decided to provide an additional batch of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other relief materials urgently needed by Pakistan, and strive to deliver them as soon as possible.

The Red Cross Society of China will provide US $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

This was announced by a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement issued here on Wednesday, when his attention was drawn towards the reports that heavy monsoon rains have killed more than 700 people and displaced more than 300,000 in Baluchistan and Sindh provinces.

It was further stated that China will continue to promote bilateral cooperation in disaster prevention and mitigation and climate change.

It is believed that under the leadership of the Pakistani government and with the joint help of the international community, the people in the disaster-hit areas will overcome the difficulties and resume normal work and life at an early date, he added.

The spokesperson commented, ” China has noted the recent severe floods in many parts of Pakistan, which have caused heavy casualties and property losses.

We express deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the disaster-hit areas. China and Pakistan are true friends and good brothers sharing weal and woe.

We have a fine tradition of helping each other and jointly coping with major natural disasters.

After the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, Pakistan did its best to airlift all its tents in reserve to the disaster-hit areas as soon as possible.

China will never forget that. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed condolences to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal since the floods broke out in Pakistan.

All of the 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets and 50,000 tarpaulin supplies provided by China under CPEC social and livelihood cooperation framework have been deployed to the disaster relief line.”