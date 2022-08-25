CM reviews progress on KP Cities Improvement Project

Peshawar – Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) evaluation reports of financial and technical bids of different packages have been approved. Under the package one of the project, physical work on establishment of urban green spaces in Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar would be started from the first week of September 2022.

This was told in a meeting held here to review progress on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, concerned Administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about the progress on the project, it was told that evaluation reports of financial and technical bids for construction of water supply schemes in Abbottabad, Kohat and Peshawar under Package-II and construction of sewerage treatment plant in Mardan and Kohat under Package-III have been approved. It was told that joint survey and inventory on these projects will start from 5 September 2022 and after completion of joint survey the work on these projects will also be formally launched.

Water supply schemes include water distribution network and water treatment plant in Abbottabad and water distribution networks in Kohat and Peshawar. Similarly, the evaluation report of technical and financial bids of Mingora water supply scheme under package four has been approved. The joint survey and inventory of the scheme will be started by the end of this month.

The meeting was informed that Section 11 had been enacted on land required for Mingora Water Supply Scheme and the concerned Deputy Commissioner will start disbursement of funds from the next week.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the KPCIP as an important project for public welfare and directed the relevant authorities to ensure commencement of practical work on various packages of the project according to the fixed timelines. He said that the relevant authorities should prepare a proper schedule in this regard.

He made it clear that ground breaking of projects will be performed only when the machinery is mobilised to the respective site. He said that there is no room for any kind of delay in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that this is an important project of the provincial government, which on completion will bring substantial improvement in the divisional headquarters and the public will also get access to other civic facilities.