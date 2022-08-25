News Desk

COAS directs to render all possible support to flood affectees

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired the 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, participants were briefed in detail on external and internal security situations, with a particular focus on the flood situation in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Army Formations, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

While COAS appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed Army formations to render all possible support to the flood victims, he also directed formations to maintain operational readiness and efforts to counter terrorism, particularly in KP and Balochistan, must continue.

Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,COAS concluded.

