Contempt of court: Petition filed against PML-N leaders including Maryam, Fazl

A petition on Thursday filed against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding contempt of court.

According to the filed petition, it has been requested to initiate an inquiry over contempt of court against these leaders. Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Atta Tarar from the PML-N have been made parties in the petition filed by Ali Ijaz Buttar.

It has been said in the petition that through social media, it was informed that Maryam Nawaz and other leaders have no respect for state institutions and judiciary. “Unfortunately, these people are taking care of governmental affairs,” the petition said.

The petition also said that the parties had frequently used inappropriate language against the judiciary in an attempt to shake the confidence of the people in the judicial system.

Along with the petition, the transcript of Maryam Nawaz’s press conference was also presented before the IHC. The court was also requested to order PEMRA chairman to produce transcript of press conferences.

