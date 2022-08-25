News Desk

Country’s flood situation a national emergency: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed floods situation in the country a national emergency.

In a statement on Thursday, she said a national spirit is required to cope with the devastation caused by the calamity in Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

The Information Minister asked the countrymen including overseas Pakistanis to give donations for the help of flood victims, noting that a big amount will be required in view of the large scale devastation.

The donations can be deposited in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund 2022 Account No.’G-12164’.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the federal government is working in coordination with provinces, and resources are being mobilized to extend relief to the affected people.

Alluding to the difficulties being faced in rescue and relief activities due to heavy rains and floods, she said these could be accelerated with the help of the people.

