Court sends Gill to jail, rejects police’s request for more physical custody

ISLAMABAD – A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday rejected the request of prosecution for further physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand. The Islamabad Police produced accused Shahbaz Gill before the court of Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman after expiry of his physical remand, and requested for his (Gill’s) seven days more physical custody to complete the investigation process. Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi informed the court that the police had not wasted even a single moment and investigated the accused on daily basis. The police needed further custody of the accused as they had to conduct his polygraph test from Lahore. He said the police had examined Gill’s phones and four USBs, besides carrying out search of his room during the last two-day physical remand. The prosecution, however, still required answers of few questions from the accused and also his main mobile phone was yet to be recovered. The judge asked whether the prosecution had not requested for the polygraph test of the accused in the last remand. The prosecutor answered in ‘no’, saying they had rather requested it in the remand which was suspended. To a court’s query, Rizwan Abbasi said that they would get conducted the polygraph test from Islamabad if it were possible here. The investigation was still incomplete as some recoveries and details about the other accused were pending. He said in the weapon case, the police themselves had requested the court to send the accused to jail.