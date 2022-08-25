CPO directs crackdown against firework godowns

RAWALPINDI – City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday issued orders to launch crackdown against firecrackers warehouses.

According to police spokesman, teams have been formed to arrest the firecrackers dealers.

The teams would take action against the firecracker warehouses operating in the city whereas police would carry out operation in Ganjmandi area to arrest the dealers.

The daily operations would be conducted against firecracker godowns, and report would be submitted while cases would be registered against them without any discrimination, he added.

In the past, a number of cases have been reported in which precious lives perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to the use and sale of firecrackers.