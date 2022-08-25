News Desk

Dengue cases continue to rise in Sindh

Amid monsoon season, the dengue cases continue to witness surge in Sindh as the province lodged 839 cases in the last 24 days.

According to the statistics issued by the health department, the number of dengue cases reported in Sindh reached 839 in last 24 days. Of them, the majority of cases, 787, were reported in Karachi.

District Central reported 185 cases, Malir 150, Korangi 38, and district Kemari reported 22 cases. Outside Karachi, according to the government data, a large number of cases were reported in Thatta city (13) as compared to other districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad reported nine dengue cases, Badin two, Umerkot 7, Mirpur Khas four, while Tharparkar and Larkana reported two cases respectively.

Health experts have warned that the dengue virus could take the shape of an epidemic if measures such as spraying insecticides were not taken.

