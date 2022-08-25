ECP defers LG polls in flood-hit Sindh

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday for the second time postponed the second phase of local governments elections in Sindh due to torrential rains causing floods in the area.

The country is currently in the grip of a monsoon system that has caused heavy rains and flooding across the country especially South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. According to the previous schedule, the polling was due to be held on coming Sunday.

The ECP has taken this decision in a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the basis of a report from the provincial election commissioner and district administration.

According to a press release, the ECP secretary told the meeting’s participants that all the administration, police, and other security agencies were engaged in providing relief to the flood victims in Sindh and delivering food to the affected areas.

“The Sindh police has said in its report that about 50,000 police personnel were deployed for the elections of Karachi Division, of which 33,000 were present in Karachi and the remaining 16,000 were to be called from other districts to ensure peaceful elections.”

The polling was schedule in 16 districts including East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi Division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division — in the second phase of the LG polls.

“The new date will be announced when the weather conditions improve,” the press release added.