ECP issues notice to Abid Sher Ali over election code violation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a notification to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader over the election code violation for NA-108 in the constituency.

According to details, the PML-N candidate for NA-108 was allegedly involved in making announcements about relief provided by PM Shehbaz Sharif over fuel price adjustments and correction in bills on which the ECP issued notice to Abid Sher. In the ECP notification, Abid has been asked to refrain from making such statements or involving in any such activities that will put consequences on the election.

The PML-N stalwart has also been ordered to appear before the district monitoring officer.