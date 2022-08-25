Elahi directs CS to visit flood hit areas to oversee relief work

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Wednesday presided over Disaster Management Ministerial Committee meeting held at his office to review the measures taken for the flood affected people of south Punjab.

Issue relating to provision of relief to the flood affected areas in Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan came under review. The chief minister directed Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal to visit the flood affected areas forthwith to oversee the relief activities for the flood affectees. The CM further directed to expedite rescue and relief operation with all institutions acting in unison to help the flood affectees.

He stated that unexpected water came into the streams of Koh-e-Suleman due to torrential rains. The CM vowed that the Punjab government will not leave any stone unturned to help their affected brothers and sisters in the prevailing situation. It was decided during the meeting to enhance the financial aid of the heirs of the deceased persons due to heavy flood and rains.

“We would redress the losses occurring to the houses, fields and the livestock”, he said. The CM directed timely provision of dry edibles and other food items to the affectees present in the relief camps. Parez Elahi directed to increase the number of medical camps in order to prevent the infectious diseases in the affected areas adding that the Livestock Department should ensure provision of surplus fodder for the animals as well. The CM directed to provide essential facilities to the affectees in the relief camps. Provincial Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Brig. (R) Ejaz Shah, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal and concerned officials attended the meeting.