News Desk

Elahi vows to make Punjab ‘ideal province’ under Imran Khan’s vision

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that he will make Punjab an ideal province according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s vision.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM penned that “Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan. He will continue to support him and we believe in tolerance and respect in politics. We will do things that people will remember, like my first term and will make Punjab an ideal province under Imran Khan vision. ”

Elahi took a jibe at PML-N and wrote, “Like PML-N, PML-Q has never done revenge politics and they will not do it in the future, but the people of Punjab will take revenge from them.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Shahbaz Gill shifted to Adiala Jail: Hashim Dogar

National

PM to distribute cash prizes to winners of Commonwealth, Islamic Solidarity games winners

Islamabad

Pakistan seeking to change structure of economy through CPEC: Ahsan

Islamabad

Imran Khan gets bail in Section 144 violation case

Karachi

Dengue cases continue to rise in Sindh

Editors Pick

Pakistan likely to face more internet outages due to floods

Islamabad

Nawaz now understands how far Shehbaz could go for power: Sh Rasheed

National

Khan says terrorism case filed for speaking against torture on Gill

National

Indus River in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu barrages

National

Punjab Home Based and Domestic Workers Survey (PHB&DWS), 2022-23

1 of 8,895

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More