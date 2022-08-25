News Desk

Elton John gives diners preview of Britney Spears’ first music since 2016

LONDON – Sir Elton John has given French diners a preview of Britney Spears’ first new music since the conservatorship running her life was lifted last year.
Sir Elton has recorded a duet with Spears, called Hold Me Closer, which will be released tomorrow (Friday). However, he couldn’t resist sharing the track with the patrons of a restaurant in Cannes on Tuesday night. After approaching the restaurant’s DJ, he sang along with the track, streaming the reaction on his Instagram page.
Wearing a colourful shirt and matching shorts, Sir Elton, who had hip surgery last year, remained seated for the performance. Hold Me Closer is a mash-up of Sir Elton’s hits The One and Tiny Dancer, with Spears singing lyrics from both songs over a bouncy club beat. In style and sound, it’s similar to Sir Elton’s duet with Dua Lipa, Cold Heart, which became a global number one hit last year.
That track combined elements several Sir Elton classics, including Rocket Man, Sacrifice and Kiss The Bride, and was nominated for single of the year at the 2022 Brit Awards.
The veteran star also previewed that song with an impromptu karaoke performance at the La Guerite beach restaurant in Cannes.
Hold Me Closer will be Spears’ first new music since her 2016 album, Glory. It was reportedly recorded last month in Los Angeles. The duet was “Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan”, said US tabloid the NY Post, citing an unnamed “industry insider”. Sir Elton previously revealed the cover art for the single, which features side-by-side photos of the two stars as children – Spears in a pink tutu and Sir Elton behind a piano in his school uniform. Last November, Spears was freed from the controversial conservatorship that controlled almost every aspect of her life for 13 years. It meant the star could once again take control of her finances, career and personal life, and would no longer have to pay a team of professionals and lawyers to oversee her affairs. Although fans have been clamouring for her to return to music, the star has been reluctant to take that step. In a series of Instagram posts last year, she said she was “staying clear” of the music industry.
“People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally,” she wrote. “And after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!”

More Stories
Business

Current account deficit shrinks by 45.45 percent to $1.2 billion in July

Business

Dastagir for enhancing Hesco’s recoveries to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Business

Sanctioning limits of CDWP, DDWP revised downwards

Business

Qatar, Pakistan to enter into agreement for LPG supply

Business

PSX loses 28 points

Business

Pharma goods export declines 1.44 percent

Business

Rupee sheds 72 paisas against dollar

Business

President for exploring new avenues of Pak-Korea cooperation

Business

UAE businessmen interested to invest in Pakistan: Envoy

Business

Value of revenue loss from illicit trade of cigarettes exceeds Rs77 billion

1 of 3,038

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More