Maaz jan

Five children washed away in flood water

Dir upper – Five school children including four girls were drowned in flood water in the far-flung Shaltalo locality of district Dir Upper here on Wednesday.

According reports, the students of the Government Primary School Kharkani were on their way back to home after attending the school. When they reached a local nullah suddenly flash flood washed them away. They included Nauman Khan, Zubaida Bibi, Tajalli Bibi, Hina Bibi, and Waresha.

The locals, Rescue 1122, police and Levies personnel retrieved the dead bodies of three kids identified as Zubida Bibi, Waresha Bibi and Tajalli Bibi while other two bodies were yet to be recovered. Search operation was underway to recover the bodies of Hina Bibi and Nauman Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Akmal Khatak has imposed section 144 in areas adjacent to rivers.

