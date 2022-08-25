Staff Reporter

Five including motorcycle lifters arrested

KARACHI -Korangi Police on Wednesday arrested five accused including motorcycle lifters and gutka seller and recovered stolen motorcycles, gutka and betel nut from their possession. According to police officials, a team of Korangi police station, acting on a tip off, arrested a gutka supplier identified as Bismillah and recovered 10 kg gutka, 150 kg betel nut and cash from his possession.  Whereas, the Zaman Town police team nabbed four motorcycle lifters identified as Abdul Rehman, Ramzan, Imran and Faisal. Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused had been to jail earlier as well.

More Stories
Newspaper

Ground, best facilities needed to win Olympic gold: Arshad

Newspaper

PSF Combaxx Int’l Squash begins

Newspaper

National Women Basketball from Oct 3

Newspaper

Umer Rashid appointed Pak men cricket team’s fast bowling coach

Entertainment

Elton John gives diners preview of Britney Spears’ first music since 2016

Entertainment

Jamshed Ansari remembered

Entertainment

The ‘Knives Out’ sequel gets a release date

Entertainment

Whistle blows in Germany for world’s first hydrogen train fleet

Entertainment

Facebook feeds flooded with celebrity spam

International

Ukraine can and will win this war, says Boris Johnson

1 of 1,927

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More