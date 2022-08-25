Flood Relief

The devastation caused by the recent spate of floods across Pakistan is nothing short of a national emergency. Indeed, the damage the floods have led to, and are still causing, has escalated beyond the point of the Pakistan government’s capabilities. 830 lives have been lost in the floods since July, and hundreds of thousands of homes, buildings and structures have been displaced. As with many environmental catastrophes of a wide scale, it becomes impossible for one government to shoulder the costs of prevention and rehabilitation of thousands of people and property worth millions, and the natural consequence is to look outward for help and assistance.

This appears to be the next step to be taken by the government of Pakistan. During an urgent briefing on the flood emergency in Pakistan by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to reassess the damage done by floods, it was decided that the factions of the government must also work on apprising the development partners and donors of the magnitude of the crisis, with one of the strategies being to looking outward for assistance to mitigate the devastation caused by abnormal monsoon downpour. According to the Prime Minister, the current relief operation needs Rs 80 billion and hundreds of billions of rupees also required to overcome the losses as well as for rehabilitation of the victims; and such an amount is not possible to secure for one country, particularly a country undergoing economic difficulties, alone.

Indeed, the international community had taken note of the devastation even before any such appeal for help outwards was considered. The European Union agreed to provide Rs76 million for crucial humanitarian assistance which will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbela. China has also announced to provide emergency humanitarian aid including tents and other urgently needed relief material for flood victims in Pakistan.

We have seen enormously generous international and national citizen responses to previous floods and earthquakes, and Balochistan, Sindh and KP currently need that level of support and more. However, while the parliament must work on securing that response, there are also many avenues where parliamentarians, whether of the government or of the opposition, can do much more to bring attention on to the floods. The political fiascos need to be put on the side. If we want outpouring of support, we must present a united face and prioritize only the natural calamity currently causing suffering across the country.