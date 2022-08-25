FOSPAH conducts awareness campaign against harassment at workplace

ISLAMABAD – Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has conducted an awareness campaign through SMS intimating the process of filing complaint through online complaint system against ‘Harassment at workplace’ and ‘Inherent property’ issues.

According to documents revealed by FOSPAH here on Wednesday, through this campaign, a large number of awareness messages have been sent in both English and Urdu language to the general public and working persons including teachers, lawyers, bankers, university students, entrepreneurs and federal and provincial government employees of Pakistan.

FOSPAH helps create harassment-free workplace and if facing harassment at workplace, one can file a complaint under “Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace Act 2010” with FOSPAH. Email: registrar@fospah.gov.pk. Phone: +92 51 9264444, 9262952. Website: www.fospah.gov.pk. Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @fospah.