Govt planning to set up community schools in KP remote areas

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned to establish community schools in remote and far-flung areas of the province for bringing street children under the education net.
These schools will be established in areas where public and private schools are not available within a radius of two kilometres. A KP Education Department official told APP on Wednesday that recommendations for setting up community schools have been finalised and work will be started soon, which will benefit both boys and girls. Interested stakeholders were asked to submit applications for setting up community schools by September 10.
KP Education Foundation has invited applications for setting up primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools to be run by the communities. He said the second shift in government schools began in KP where enrolled students were being taught by qualified teachers recruited through parents’ teacher’s councils.
Every school would be provided tablet PCs for the education of young children, and the government schools were being equipped with furniture worth Rs six billion to facilitate 2.6 million children in the province.
Besides the establishment of digital laboratories under the smart school initiative and children enrolment programme, he said 5000 early childhood rooms (ECR) were constructed and 100 more such rooms are being built in merged tribal districts.

