Imran decides to appear before ATC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to appear before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today (Thursday) to seek pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case registered against him.

According to details, the former premier has decided to file a petition in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to avoid arrest in the terrorism case.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till August 25 in a terrorism case.

According to details, the court relaxed some of the objections raised by the IHC Registrar on the bail petition as the court approved his pre-arrest bail for three days.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered Khan to appear before the concerned anti-terrorism court on August 25. Until then, the court said, police must not arrest him.