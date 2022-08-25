Imran Khan again urges institutions to ‘review policy’

HARIPUR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday asked his social media team that any criticism directed at the institutions should be constructive but that institutions should also rethink their policy.

Imran was addressing a rally in Haripur. Those present on the occasion included Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former federal ministers Asad Omar, Azam Swati, Omar Ayub, Pervez Khatak, acting governor KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, and MPAs from KP Assembly.

Referring to Shahbaz Gill, he said that subjecting an assistant professor (Gill) to torture and booking him (Imran) under terrorism charges for raising questions has brought a bad name for the country worldwide. He said that if Gill had uttered anything against the Army, he should have been dealt with under the law.

“The complainant side must have approached the court and the court after listening to both sides could have decided,” he said while justifying his words that led to his booking under terrorism charges.

He also said: “Had I been the head of state, I would have asked the Americans that I am against the terrorism but cannot sacrifice 80,000 people for the killing of 3000 Americans.” “But I was not and am still not in favour of terrorism and my struggle is for the rights of people of Pakistan,” he said.

Imran Khan said that the PTI wanted to see the country politically stable and economically rising and it was possible only through fair and free elections “as the nation and the international community have no trust in the sitting government.”

PTI chief blames govt for economic crisis

He said that during the PTI’s government, the CPI was 16% which has now risen to 45% and the per unit rates of electricity have gone up to Rs38 from Rs16 and the petrol prices increased many times.

Criticising the PDM’s government, Imran Khan said that when they failed in defeating the PTI, they, as a last resort, decided to knock him out and disqualify him by registering terrorism case against him but he claimed he could not stop his movement anymore for the real freedom of the nation.

About registration of terrorism case against him, Imran Khan said that when an assistant professor of a foreign university (Shahbaz Gill) was kidnapped on charges of uttering a single sentence against the Army during a TV talk show and was tortured and sexually abused, he questioned that under which law a political worker was kidnapped, tortured for two days, which has been proved by his medical reports. He asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and former defence minister Pervez Khatak to organise the party by completing its district-based organisations as part of the preparations for the fresh elections in the country.