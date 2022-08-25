Imran Khan appears before ATC for pre-arrest bail in terror case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has appeared before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday and pleaded for a pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case registered against him.

An FIR was registered against him under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Margalla police station for threatening the judge and other senior officers of the Islamabad Police during the rally.

A day after the registration of a case against him, Imran Khan secured transit bail till August 25 from the Islamabad High Court which directed him to approach the relevant forum for pre-arrest bail.

For today’s hearing, strict security arrangements have been made around the Federal Judicial Complex, which is home to Islamabad’s ATC. Security arrangements include the deployment of additional police personnel comprising 400 cops and FC personnel to assist the police.

All the ways leading to the judicial complex have been blocked using barbed wires and irrelevant persons have been restricted to enter the vicinity. Moreover, an armoured vehicle is also present outside the court.

In the petition, it was prayed to stop the Islamabad police from arresting Imran Khan. It was also requested that it is a false and baseless case.

It further added that Imran Khan has never been involved in any crime and there is no criminal record against him.

On Wednesday, the former premier has decided to file a petition in an ATC to avoid arrest in the terrorism case.