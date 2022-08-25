News Desk

Imran Khan gets bail in Section 144 violation case

An Islamabad district and sessions court has granted interim bail to the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in Islamabad during the party’s rally on August 20.

The PTI chairman filed a bail application after a case was registered against him and other PTI leaders in the Aabpara police station.

Imran Khan and other party leaders had participated in a rally held to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest ‘torture’.

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas heard the bail plea of Imran Khan.

After hearing initial arguments from both the sides, the judge granted bail to Imran Khan against surety bonds of Rs5,000 and instructed to appear before the court on September 7.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan obtained bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case where he is charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Court Judge Faizan Haider Gilani granted interim bail to six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders – Saifullah Niazi, Ali Awan, Raja Khurram, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem.

