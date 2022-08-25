Imran to appear in court today to seek bail

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would appear before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today to seek bail in a terrorism case registered against him by the federal government, a close aide to the former prime minister said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at the legal committee’s meeting of the PTI that was chaired by the ex-premier Khan.

In a video message, PTI leader and senior lawyer Babar Awan said that the party’s legal team in the meeting had decided that an application seeking Khan’s bail would be filed today in an ATC in Islamabad. “Imran Khan will himself appear before the court,” he said.

He claimed that the Islamabad police registered a “fake” terrorism case against the party chief for his alleged remarks at a public rally in which neither a blast occurred nor a Kalashnikov was used. “The police built up charges of terrorism only to destroy Pakistan’s narrative against terrorism, developed over the last two decades.”

Last week, the Islamabad Police had registered a case against the chairman PTI under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of threatening a female judge and police officers at the party’s rally held in Islamabad on August 20.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court had granted protective bail to Khan till August 25 after his lawyers approached the court in this connection.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a TV interview had said that the government would ensure that Khan was arrested from the court after getting his bail rejected.