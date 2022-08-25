News Desk

Indus River in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu barrages

Indus River has been in high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, citing Flood Forecasting Division.

Flooding in the river has left hundreds of villages submerged and large number of people stranded in katcha area.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with the water flow measured 5,24,000 cusecs and at Sukkur barrage water flow measured 5,66,000 cusecs.

Indus has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage with a water flow of 4,70,000 cusecs. The river has been in low flood at Kalabagh and Chashma water works and the water being receding in river at these two points.

The flow of the river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 2,90,000 cusecs. Indus has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

Pakistan has received above-normal monsoon rainfall this year in most parts of the country, which has caused flash floods and upsurge in river water flow.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan seeking to change structure of economy through CPEC: Ahsan

Islamabad

Imran Khan gets bail in Section 144 violation case

Karachi

Dengue cases continue to rise in Sindh

Editors Pick

Pakistan likely to face more internet outages due to floods

Islamabad

Nawaz now understands how far Shehbaz could go for power: Sh Rasheed

National

Khan says terrorism case filed for speaking against torture on Gill

National

Punjab Home Based and Domestic Workers Survey (PHB&DWS), 2022-23

Islamabad

Islamabad court accepts Asad Umar’s pre-arrest bail

Islamabad

Petrol prices likely to jack up by Rs20 from Sept 1

Islamabad

HBL to access int’l funding, including issuing green bond in China’s capital market

1 of 8,897

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More