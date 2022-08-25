Shafqat Ali

Iran, Pakistan can multiply trade volume: Envoy

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said yesterday that Iran and Pakistan can multiply trade volume.

During a meeting with Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) new President, Professor Seyed Komail Tayebi here, he said Pakistan and Iran have great potential to enhance the trade in various fields such as energy, gas, electricity, agriculture, textile and leather.

The ambassador said that Iran is the founding and key member of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) who also hosts the headquarters of ECO, thus, ECO and its allied organisations and institutes are very much supported by Iran.

He also assured his maximum possible support to ECOSF specially to resolve the issue of transfer of funds from Iran; which is mainly due to the international embargo on Iran.

Seyed Hosseini said that joining of Professor Tayebi as President of ECOSF will strengthen the ties between the member countries, especially Pakistan and Iran. He also shared that a knowledge based exhibition launched in Islamabad from August 24 will boost economic ties between the two countries.

As many as 30 companies from Iran are participating in the exhibition. The ambassador also appreciated the role of ECOSF in promoting STI activities in the ECO region. Professor Tayebi briefed the ambassador about his joining as    ECOSF president and discussed his future plans pertaining to the promotion of science, technology and innovation (STI) in the ECO region.

