IRSA releases 355,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 355, 400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 377, 300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 203,000 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1179.30 feet, which was 129.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 31,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 254,200, 467,100 and 559, 800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 71,390 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 54,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.