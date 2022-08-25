News Desk

Islamabad court accepts Asad Umar’s pre-arrest bail

A court in Islamabad on Thursday accepted the pre-arrest bail application filed by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar in the case of violation of section 144.

In his petition, PTI leader had said that he was ready for interrogation by the police in the case.

He went on to say he feared that the police would arrest him only to demean and insult him. “When PTI was holding rallies across the country on the call of its Chairman Imran Khan, I was in Lahore,” Asad said, and prayed to the court to accept his bail plea in the case.

Earlier, PTI secretary general went to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the purpose where the court registrar raised objection to the petition, saying the forum of a sessions court was already available to him for seeking bail in the case.

