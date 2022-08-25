Our Staff Reporter

IT minister inaugurates 21st ‘ITCN Asia’ exhibition

KARACHI – The 21st edition of international Information Technology and Telecommunication show ‘ITCN Asia 2022’ was get started here at Expo Centre Karachi on Wednesday.
Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haq inaugurated the three-day exhibition by cutting the ribbon. Additional Secretary IT and Telecom Aisha Moriani, representatives of IT and Telecom companies, officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and relevant organizations were also present at the occasion.
Around 500 companies had set stalls in the exhibition to showcase solutions for various important fields of IT and Telecom sector including Cloud, Data Centre, Cyber security, ERP, Education, Banking and Finance, Health and Pharmaceutical, Ecommerce, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics with a focus on networking, knowledge sharing and lead generation. Later, the Federal Minister while addressing the 3rd Digital Pakistan Summit, reiterated the government’s commitment to swift growth of IT and Telecom in the country and said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef was taking keen interest in development of the sector for sustainable growth of national economy.
He said that the government under Digital Pakistan vision, was focusing on skill development to meet with demand of the industry besides providing optimum facilitation to private sector and ensuring enabling policy initiatives and legislation.
He said that 6 National Incubation Centres were working across the country while the 7th centre was all set to be opened at Hyderabad soon that will be followed by opening of another incubation centre in Faisalabad.

