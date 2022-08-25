Our Staff Reporter

KP govt can save Rs5b in construction costs, study reveals

Peshawar – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can save up to Rs5 billion per year in construction costs in merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a recent research study conducted by USAID and UNDP.

The study suggests establishing field testing labs at district level and a real-time monitoring system for timely resolution of challenges in building infrastructure. The findings were shared at a dissemination event held in Peshawar where a report was launched on the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Special Emphasis Programme (SEP) “The Road to Better Service Delivery in Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Improving Infrastructure Development.”

“Field testing labs at the district level will offer a cost-effective, timesaving and context-specific solution to accelerate development in the merged areas whereas the real-time performance management system will help identify and resolve administrative and technical challenges immediately,” said Raluca Eddon, programme manager UNDP Pakistan’s Merged Areas Governance Project.

The intervention was piloted in districts of Orakzai, Kurram and Khyber in August 2021 as part of the KP government’s Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), designed specifically to augment economic development of the erstwhile FATA region.

A total of 64 projects were monitored as part of the intervention. The results show a possible saving of more than Rs5 billion per annum only if the SEP is applied at the district level.

Elaborating on the significance of SEP, KP Communication & Works (C&W) Department Chief Engineer Muhammad Uzair said: “The unique and diverse geographical terrain of merged areas requires an innovative approach towards infrastructure development. The SEP offers an insight to make it quicker and cost-effective.”

